Russian Online Influence Resurgence Poses Threat To US Election — Star Blizzard Hacking Activity Escalates, Warns Microsoft

Microsoft Corp MSFT has identified a resurgence of Russian online influence operations aimed at the upcoming U.S. presidential election. The tech giant noted that these activities have been ongoing for the past 45 days, albeit at a slower pace than in previous elections.

What Happened: Microsoft researchers have observed several Russian online campaigns targeting U.S. audiences, particularly focusing on criticizing American support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. The Russian embassy in Washington has yet to respond to these allegations, Reuters reported.

Microsoft’s researchers also noted a significant increase in hacking activities by a Russian group known as Star Blizzard, particularly targeting western think tanks. The company has expressed concerns about the potential impact of foreign rivals using artificial intelligence maliciously to influence the U.S. election.

“Ultimately, after the narrative has circulated online for a series of days or weeks, U.S. audiences repeat and repost this disinformation, likely unaware of its original source,” Microsoft said.

Why It Matters: The resurgence of Russian influence operations comes amid growing concerns about potential security threats during the U.S. presidential election. The U.S. and the U.K. have been engaging in high-level discussions to address these concerns, particularly regarding the possible exploitation of the transition of power by Russia or other adversaries.

Earlier this month, Microsoft warned the U.K. of an impending wave of state-sponsored cyberattacks and AI-generated disinformation targeting the 2024 elections. The company predicted a significant increase in cyber threats, including AI deepfakes, due to advancements in artificial intelligence.

Microsoft’s recent findings add to the growing concerns about foreign interference in the U.S. election. The U.S. has also been intensifying its focus on cybersecurity, particularly in response to potential disruptions to the upcoming elections and the chaos unleashed by ransomware attacks on the corporate sector.

Despite these concerns, Microsoft’s recent findings suggest that simple digital forgeries are more common than deepfakes and have a bigger impact. The company’s researchers have observed that “the simplest manipulations, not the most complex employment of AI, will likely be the pieces of content that have the most impact.”

