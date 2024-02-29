Amid Russia Risk, US And UK Engage In High-Level Talks To Address Security Concerns During Simultaneous Elections: Report

Loading... Loading...

The United States and the United Kingdom have initiated high-level discussions regarding potential security threats that may arise if both nations hold elections around the same time this year.

What Happened: The U.S. presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 5, while the U.K. general election is expected in the latter half of the year. Officials in both countries are apprehensive that Russia or other adversaries could exploit the potential transition of power to new administrations, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

There are concerns about possible foreign interference in the elections, with Russia being the primary focus. The U.K. government, the U.S. State Department, and the National Security Council have all declined to comment on the matter, according to the report.

See Also: Nancy Pelosi Has New Tech Stock Pick After Making More Than $1M On Nvidia: Here’s The Latest Purchase

The U.S. and the U.K. last had overlapping elections in 1964. The two allies are also discussing how to manage their security relationship during the transition between governments after the elections, to ensure that cooperation remains uninterrupted.

Both countries are also wary of “hybrid threats” from Russia, including disinformation and intimidation. The U.K. has intensified efforts to counter misinformation, particularly concerning deep fakes and the use of artificial intelligence, although it is believed that these newer challenges are unlikely to undermine the integrity of the vote.

Why It Matters: The U.S. and the U.K. have been increasingly wary of Russia’s activities. Just a few days ago, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voiced his support for a plan to divert billions from frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. This move was described as a fitting tribute to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in mysterious circumstances in an Arctic penal colony.

Meanwhile, the White House has expressed concern over Russia's evolving anti-satellite capability but assured that there is no immediate threat.

The U.S. and the U.K.’s concerns about potential Russian interference come at a time when the perceived threat from Russia has been diminishing. A recent study, the Munich Security Index 2024, revealed that public concern has shifted to non-traditional risks, such as mass migration and radical Islam.

Read Next: ‘Simple But Very Shocking:’ El Salvador’s Pro-Bitcoin President Thinks He Knows Why US Collects Taxes Despite Ability To ‘Print Unlimited Amounts Of Money Out Of Thin Air’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.