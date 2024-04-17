Teary Biden Slams Trump For Remarks On Service Members: 'Who The Hell Does He Think He Is?'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent public address, President Joe Biden showed deep emotion while discussing his family’s military service and the derogatory comments made by Donald Trump about service members.

What Happened: Speaking to a crowd of union workers, Biden brought up Trump’s 2018 refusal to visit American gravesites during a trip to Paris, where Trump reportedly referred to the fallen soldiers as ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’. “That man doesn't deserve to have been the commander in chief for my son, my uncle,” Biden said, referring to Beau Biden and Ambrose Finnegan, both military veterans, reported NBC News.

These comments were confirmed by former White House chief of staff John Kelly. The Trump campaign, however, denies these allegations, with national press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling Biden’s claims an “old and tired lie,” according to the report.

See Also: ‘Once-Trumper’ Scaramucci Warns Re-Electing Ex-President Would Result In ‘American Fascism’ And Be ‘Very Bad’ For Business: ‘He Wants To Be North American Autocrat’

At a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden expressed his outrage at Trump’s remarks, asking, “Who the hell does he think he is?” Biden was in Pittsburgh as part of a three-city tour of Pennsylvania.

Why It Matters: These remarks come amid a tightening race between Biden and Trump for the upcoming election, with recent polling data showing Trump holding a slim lead over Biden.

Trump’s alleged disrespect for the military has been a point of contention in the past. Earlier this year, Nikki Haley, a GOP presidential primary contender, expressed her disapproval of Trump's comments about her husband, a deployed military officer, and voiced her lack of trust in Trump's ability to protect the military.

Read Next: FFormer Trump Aide Scaramucci Urges Keeping Ex-President ‘As Far From The White House As Possible’ After Iran’s Attack On Israel: ‘Protect Our 76-Year Ally’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.