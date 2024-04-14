Trump Vs. Biden: One Candidate's Lead Narrows To Slim Margin Over Other

Loading... Loading...

Recent polling data indicates a tightening race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as they gear up for a potential rematch in the upcoming election.

The poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College, released on Saturday, reveals Trump holding a slender lead of just 1 point over Biden, capturing 46% of support to Biden's 45%.

This marks a significant shift from a February poll showing Trump with 48 percent to Biden’s 43 percent in a two-way matchup.

When third-party candidates were introduced, Biden and Trump's support levels dipped to 40% and 42%, respectively, with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gathering 2% of the vote.

Notably, 7% of those surveyed expressed no intention to vote, while 6% remained undecided.

Demographics have played a crucial role in each candidate's support base, with Trump finding more favor among male voters and those aged 49 to 64.

Conversely, Biden boasts higher popularity among voters aged 65 and over, securing nearly 70% of the Black vote and a majority among college-educated adults and people of color.

Half of the Hispanic respondents supported Biden, while just under 60 percent of individuals identifying as non-white, Black, Hispanic, or Latino indicated backing for the incumbent president.

Trump, however, maintains a lead with independent voters, a critical segment likely to influence the election's outcome.

According to the survey, Trump earned 47 percent support from these voters, and Biden trailed behind with 42 percent.

The Times/Siena poll, conducted from April 7-11 among 1,059 voters, has a margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points.

