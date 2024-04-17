Russian President Pushes Israel-Iran For 'Sensible Restraint' Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions: 'Unresolved Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Was The Root Cause...'

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for restraint to prevent a major regional conflict. Concurrently, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has disclosed a critical missile shortage, leaving the country vulnerable to Russian strikes.

What Happened: Putin made his first comments on the Iranian assault on Israel, urging all involved parties to exercise caution to avoid a significant regional clash, reported CNBC.

The Kremlin revealed that Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, had a phone conversation discussing Israel’s airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus and Iran’s subsequent drone and missile strike on Israel.

Kremlin said, "Putin expressed hope that all sides will exercise sensible restraint and will not allow a new round of confrontation that may be fraught with disastrous consequences for the entire region."

Kremlin added, "unresolved Palestinian-Israeli conflict was the root cause of the current developments in the Middle East."

In a separate development, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine “ran out of missiles” to stop a Russian strike that destroyed a Ukrainian thermal power plant near the capital, Kyiv, last week.

Why It Matters: The recent escalation in Iran-Israel tensions marked a significant shift in their conflict dynamics, with Iran launching a large-scale missile and drone attack on Israel. This action was seen as retaliation for an incident attributed to Israel that resulted in the deaths of several Iranian officers in Syria.

Amid these tensions, China has affirmed its support for Tehran, signaling a continuation of strong bilateral ties. This development comes at a time when global tensions are heightened due to Iran's actions.

Meanwhile, the United States and its allies are preparing to announce new sanctions targeting Iran's missile and drone programs, underscoring the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In Israel, top leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly in disagreement over the country's war strategy, causing concerns about the potential impact on the Middle East's geopolitical stability.

