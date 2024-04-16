Boeing Whistleblower Urges Grounding Of All 787 Dreamliners Worldwide Citing 'Premature Failure' Concerns: 'Check Your Gaps'

Loading... Loading...

A Boeing Co. BA engineer has called for the grounding of the entire 787 fleet due to safety concerns. The engineer, Sam Salehpour, is set to testify before Congress on Wednesday.

What Happened: Salehpour expressed his belief that all 787 jets should be grounded for comprehensive safety checks, in an interview with “NBC Nightly News.” This comes after a series of incidents that have raised questions about the aircraft’s safety.

He is scheduled to testify before Congress about the safety issues at Boeing, which he had previously reported to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a complaint earlier this year.

“The entire fleet worldwide, as far as I'm concerned right now, needs attention,” Salehpour said in the interview. “And the attention is, you need to check your gaps and make sure that you don't have potential for premature failure.”

In a letter to the FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker in January, Salehpour’s attorneys outlined concerns about the production and quality control processes at Boeing, which they believe pose significant safety risks.

Boeing has refuted Salehpour’s claims, stating that the issues raised have been thoroughly examined under FAA oversight and do not present any safety concerns.

"We are fully confident in the 787 Dreamliner," a Boeing spokesperson said in a statement. "The issues raised have been subject to rigorous engineering examination under FAA oversight. This analysis has validated that these issues do not present any safety concerns and the aircraft will maintain its service life over several decades."

The Boeing 787 leverages advanced composite materials, including carbon fiber reinforced plastic, reducing weight by 20% compared to aluminum. These fiber-based materials minimize maintenance needs and enable swift repairs, ensuring maximum aircraft uptime and optimizing airline revenue, according to Boeing.

Why It Matters: Boeing has been grappling with a series of challenges, including market turbulence and safety concerns raised by industry insiders.

The company has been under scrutiny, especially after paying its outgoing CEO David Calhoun $32.8 million in total compensation in 2023, despite the company’s security woes.

Boeing’s stock has been under pressure, with a 32% year-to-date decline. The company’s Q1 earnings report, due in eight days, is eagerly awaited by investors and analysts. The appointment of a new CEO is also seen as a critical decision for the company.

