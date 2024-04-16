Robert Kiyosaki Defends 'Friend' Trump As Hush Money Case Plays Out: 'The Wrong Family Is On Trial. '

Loading... Loading...

Author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, expressed his concerns over the ongoing hush money trial of former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Kiyosaki took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice his concerns over the ongoing trial of his “friend and co-author” Trump. He criticized the charges against Trump as “bogus” and “Trumped up,” suggesting that the trial is politically motivated. Kiyosaki also pointed out alleged corruption within the Biden family, accusing them of using once noble institutions for their own gain.

See Also: Biden’s Job Approval Surge Nears Critical Level For Sealing 2024 Election Victory But This Key Concern Threatens To Derail His Bid: New Poll

Why It Matters: Trump’s trial, which began on Monday, has been a subject of controversy and debate. Despite multiple attempts to delay the trial, Trump’s legal team has been unsuccessful. The former President’s request to attend the Supreme Court arguments on presidential immunity was also denied.

The trial against Trump is of significant public interest. Trump’s defense team has argued that the trial is a “political prosecution.” The trial has been labeled as “historic” and “unprecedented” by Trump’s lawyer.

Read Next: Former Trump Aide Scaramucci Urges Keeping Ex-President ‘As Far From The White House As Possible’ After Iran’s Attack On Israel: ‘Protect Our 76-Year Ally’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.