Trump 'Has To' Win Says British PM That Couldn't Outlast A Head Of Lettuce

In a recent development, Liz Truss, the former British Prime Minister, has publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency. Truss, known for her brief stint as the prime minister, criticized the current U.S. President, Joe Biden, for his lack of support towards the United Kingdom.

What Happened: Truss expressed her support for Trump during an interview with LBC. She stated, “It has to be” him in the White House after the upcoming election. Truss also criticized Biden, stating, “I don’t think Biden has been particularly supportive to the United Kingdom. I think he’s often on the side of the EU. And I certainly think I would like to see a new president in the White House,” reported Politico.

Truss, whose conservative administration collapsed just weeks into her tenure in 2022, has previously hinted at her support for the former U.S. president. Last year, she wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal expressing hope for a Republican return to the White House in 2024.

While promoting her new book on LBC, Truss praised Trump’s policies, stating they were “actually very effective.” She credited him for cutting regulation and taxes, liberating the U.S. energy supply, and preventing aggressive regimes from expanding.

Why It Matters: Truss’s endorsement of Trump comes after a brief and tumultuous tenure as the British Prime Minister.

Truss resigned from her position after just 44 days in office, a duration humorously referred to as 4.1 Scaramuccis, in reference to Anthony Scaramucci’s 10-day stint as White House communications director under the Trump Administration.

During Truss’ brief tenure as Prime Minister, a DailyStar stream humorously juxtaposed her photo with a head of lettuce, questioning if she would remain in office longer than the lettuce’s shelf life. Truss holds the record for the shortest tenure of any U.K. Prime Minister, surpassing George Canning’s 119-day term in 1827.

Photo: Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock

