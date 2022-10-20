Liz Truss, who succeeded Boris Johnson as the U.K.'s prime minister on Sept. 5, resigned after 44 days in office. That's 4.1 Scaramucci’s.

Recall how Anthony Scaramucci, the renowned Wall Street financier, lasted just 10 days as White House communications director under the Trump Administration — he was fired shortly after an expletive-laden conversation with a journalist, which he believed was off the record, was published.

Truss' exit brings an end to her controversial tenure amid fallout over her ambitious tax cut policy.

What’s a Scaramucci? It’s a unit of measurement, created by Anthony Scaramucci. To better understand what a Scaramucci is, we have to understand who he is:

He's currently head of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital. Previously, he was the White House Communications chief who threatened to fire anybody in the department, including then chief of staff Reince Priebus, who leaked political information to the press (Priebus was dismissed just days after Scaramucci).

So, 1 Scaramucci is the length of time a carton of milk will last in a refrigerator — about 10 days.

According to Scaramucci’s humorous comments on Twitter, Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramucci’s.

Another laughable stab at Truss’ short-lived tenure as the Prime Minister is the live YouTube stream hosted by the DailyStar which began on October 14, featuring a head of lettuce next to a photo of Truss, saying, “Will Liz Truss still be Prime Minister within the 10 day shelf-life of a lettuce?”

The lettuce won, according to the DailyStar.



Jokes aside, Truss has the shortest tenure of any U.K. prime minister. The second shortest-serving PM was George Canning, who served for 119 days before dying in 1827.

Following a disastrous tax-cutting budget that shook financial markets and sparked a rebellion within her own Conservative Party, Truss announced her resignation early on Thursday.

In a statement made outside Downing Street, she stated: “We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.”

The party will now hold a leadership election sooner than the typical two months, within the next week. Graham Brady, the Conservative lawmaker in charge of leadership elections and changes, is currently considering how to incorporate Conservative MPs and other members of the larger party in the vote.