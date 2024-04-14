Chris Sununu Voices Support For Trump Despite Belief Ex-President Played A Role In Jan.6 Capitol Riots: 'As Does 51 Percent Of America'

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising turn of events, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has voiced his support for former President Donald Trump, even though he believes Trump had a hand in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

What Happened: Sununu had a heated discussion with ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. The Governor defended his support for Trump, despite his earlier condemnation of Trump’s actions leading to the Capitol insurrection, reported The Hill.

Sununu, who had previously endorsed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primaries, has been a vocal critic of Trump. However, he reiterated that his support is about the party ticket, not Trump himself.

When Stephanopoulos questioned Sununu’s support for a president who contributed to an insurrection, Sununu responded, “As does 51 percent of America, George.”

Why It Matters: Sununu’s support for Trump comes as a surprise, given his previous criticism of the former president. In August 2023, Sununu had warned in a New York Times op-ed that the GOP would lose if Trump were nominated. He had urged Republican presidential primary candidates to distance themselves from Trump.

However, a January 2024 poll showed Trump leading in New Hampshire, with Haley trailing by 14 points. This could have influenced Sununu’s decision to support Trump.

In September 2023, Sununu criticized Trump’s influence on the GOP, attributing the party’s losses in recent elections to the former president. He had expressed his disappointment with the “Trump brand” during an appearance on ‘Meet the Press’.

Despite his previous criticisms, Sununu’s recent support for Trump underscores the complex dynamics within the Republican party and the enduring influence of the former president.

