US CENTCOM Says It Successfully 'Engaged And Destroyed' 80 Drones, 6 Missiles Aimed At Israel From Iran And Yemen

Loading... Loading...

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported that U.S. forces, with the aid of U.S. European Command destroyers, have successfully intercepted and destroyed over 80 drones and six missiles. These were launched from Iran and Yemen towards Israel.

What Happened: The U.S. military action took place over the weekend. The targets included a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) destroyed on the ground before they could be launched, in areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. CENTCOM said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

These attacks by Iran were in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria on Apr. 1, which resulted in the death of top Revolutionary Guards commanders.

Over 300 missiles and drones were launched, mostly from within Iran, causing only modest damage due to Israel’s Iron Dome defense system and assistance from the U.S., Britain, France, and Jordan.

See Also: Former Army General Warns Russia Is Now ‘More Dangerous Adversary Than It Was Two Years Ago’

“CENTCOM remains postured to support Israel's defense against these dangerous actions by Iran. We will continue to work with all our regional partners to increase regional security,” the U.S. military stated.

Why It Matters: The attacks come after a stern warning issued by the U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, to Iran about serious consequences if it continues to act against the U.S., Israel, or their allies.

These events mark a significant shift in the conflict dynamics between Israel and Iran, with a large-scale missile and drone attack launched by Iran on Israel.

Following this significant and unprecedented assault from Iran, Israel’s leadership is deliberating an appropriate countermeasure. The decision-making process is taking place within Israel’s specialized three-member war cabinet, which is tasked with formulating the nation’s strategic responses to grave threats.

Read Next: White House Protocol Breach? Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sánchez’s $2,300 Gown At State Dinner Sparks Debate

Image Via Shutterstock

Benzinga Neuro , Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.