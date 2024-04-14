Mark Cuban's $288M Wire Transfer To IRS: A Veiled Jab At Trump?

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban announced his hefty tax payment, seemingly taking a jab at a former president with tax evasion controversies.

What Happened: On Sunday, Mark Cuban took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce his upcoming tax payment to the IRS. The “Shark Tank” fame entrepreneur stated, “I pay what I owe. Tomorrow I will wire transfer to the IRS $288,000,000.00. This country has done so much for me, I'm proud to pay my taxes every single year.”

In the same tweet, Cuban provocatively asked his followers to “tag a former president that you know doesn't”. This statement appears to be a veiled reference to former President Donald Trump’s tax controversies.

See Also: Former Army General Warns Russia Is Now ‘More Dangerous Adversary Than It Was Two Years Ago’

Why It Matters: Cuban’s tweet comes in the wake of public revelations about Donald Trump‘s tax returns. The House Ways and Means Committee released thousands of pages of Trump’s tax returns from 2015 through 2020, following a lengthy legal battle. The documents, now public, provide a detailed look into Trump’s finances.

Reports have revealed that Trump and his wife Melania paid a mere total of $1,500 in income taxes for 2016 and 2017. This has raised eyebrows, considering Trump’s billionaire status.

Cuban has previously expressed his disapproval of Trump’s leadership, citing the high turnover rates in Trump’s administration as a sign of ineffective leadership.

Photo by Joe Seer on Shutterstock

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Democrats Will ‘Vote Against’ Trump And Mike Johnson’s Proposed Legislation Against Non-Citizen Voting: ‘Will Be Surprised If Even One Dem Votes For It’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.