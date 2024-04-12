Elon Musk Can't Hold Back Laughter As Jack Dorsey Calls Mark Zuckerberg A 'B** Simp' Over Decade-Old Snide Remark About Twitter

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk apparently found it amusing when a decade-old comment by Mark Zuckerberg received a “bum simp” comment from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

What Happened: Earlier this week, a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a 2013 report about Zuckerberg’s comment on Twitter’s acquisition of Vine saying, “One of the funniest things Zuck has ever said (a few months after Twitter bought and launched Vine).”

The report in question was about Zuckerberg’s frustration with Twitter’s refusal to accept his acquisition offers. It was titled, “Zuckerberg On Twitter: ‘They Drove A Clown Car That Fell Into A Gold Mine.'”

On Thursday, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey responded to this post with a simple “bum simp,” possibly referring to the Meta Platforms Inc. CEO. Musk, in turn, replied with a fire and rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg reportedly tried to buy Twitter and proposed the same, not once, but twice. The comment, made in 2013, was a reflection of Zuckerberg’s frustration with Twitter’s refusal to accept his acquisition offers, a topic that was also covered in a book dissecting the history of Twitter.

Meanwhile, Musk has had a long-standing feud with Zuckerberg. The Tesla CEO acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022.

Author Ben Mezrich, who released “Breaking Twitter: Elon Musk and the Most Controversial Corporate Takeover In History,” previously shared what Musk said after signing this deal.

“In the book, there’s a scene where Musk signs the papers to take over Twitter, and the first thing he screams out is, ‘F*** Zuck! F*** Zuck!’ – which I haven’t seen reported anywhere else.”

Moreover, this decade-old comment resurfacing is interesting in light of the recent developments in the tech industry. While Meta's advertising system has been receiving flak for significant issues leading to higher ad campaign costs, poorer results, and reduced sales for marketers, Musk, has been trying to invite advertisers back on X, after they halted advertising on his social media platform.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock