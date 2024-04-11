What's Going On With Ginkgo Bioworks Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares are volatile Thursday. The company announced the acquisition of AgBiome’s platform assets and the expansion of its strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk A/S NVO.

The Details:

Ginkgo Bioworks said the assets acquired from AgBiome include over 115,000 sequenced and isolated strains, over 500 million unique gene sequences, and relevant functional data and metadata.

“We are so excited to bring AgBiome’s incredible strain and metagenomic collection into Ginkgo. This is a world class asset that will significantly expand our capabilities and can directly benefit Ginkgo’s customers in the ag biologicals space. In addition to the platform assets and capabilities, the product concepts pipeline that has been validated by AgBiome to date provides an exciting opportunity to give customers a head-start in their product development efforts,” said Michael Miille, Ginkgo Fellow.

Ginkgo Bioworks announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk A/S on Wednesday under a framework agreement that initially is contemplated to run over five years.Ginkgo said the partnership aim to improve the manufacturing of Novo Nordisk’s medicines for serious chronic diseases, including diabetes and obesity medications.

“Novo Nordisk has played an important role in shaping the landscape for pharmaceutical products in the 21st century. We’re so excited to expand our partnership to help them achieve their ambitious and global goals. With this deal structure, Novo Nordisk can easily access the entire expanse of Ginkgo’s pharma services from discovery through manufacturing," said Jason Kelly, Ginkgo CEO.

DNA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Ginkgo Bioworks shares are down 7.1% at $1.04 at the time of publication Thursday.

