Jack In The Box Partners With Qu To Modernize Its Restaurants: Details

Jack In The Box Inc.JACK plans to modernize all of its Jack In The Box and Del Taco restaurants using Qu’s unified commerce platform.

Qu is evolving restaurant POS to create a connected restaurant experience for guests and operators at quick service and fast casual restaurants.

Jack In The Box will use Qu’s enterprise cloud platform to fuel multi-brand, omni-channel ordering and kitchen fulfillment, enabling the brand’s digital transformation to reach its goal of 20% digital sales by 2026.

Qu’s cloud-native POS and open architecture can create food lockers, automation, digital menu boards, and AI-enabled voice ordering.

“Investing in this technology is key to our expansion strategy, increasing connections across ordering channels, geographies, and brands,” said SVP and CTO Doug Cook.

“We weren’t looking for just a POS system. We were looking for a stable platform we could build on for years to come.”

Between the Jack In The Box and Del Taco brands, the company operates more than 2,800 restaurants in 27 states, serving more than 750 million guests a year.

