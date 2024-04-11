Russian Forces Target Ukraine's Power Infrastructure In Fresh Missile Strikes

Loading... Loading...

Ukraine is once again under a barrage of missile attacks as Russian forces target the nation’s power infrastructure, causing widespread damage across several regions.

What Happened: A series of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine have resulted in damage to the country’s power infrastructure, Reuters reported on Thursday, detailing strikes in the northeastern, southern, and western regions.

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, with Mayor Ihor Terekho reporting the blasts on Telegram. The Zaporizhzhia region also experienced strikes, as confirmed by Governor Ivan Fedorov on the same platform.

In the Lviv region, Governor Maksim Kozytskyi announced that air defenses were activated in response to the attacks. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko contacted Telegram to inform them that power generation and distribution facilities in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions were targeted.

Why It Matters: The missile strikes represent a fresh escalation in the ongoing conflict, directly impacting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and potentially its citizens’ access to power. Targeting energy facilities is a strategic move that could have far-reaching effects on Ukraine’s ability to sustain its defense and provide essential services to its population.

Just days before the strikes, the United States had inked a $138 million deal to maintain and upgrade Ukraine’s HAWK air defense systems, a clear move to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against such attacks. Additionally, the U.S. has supplied Ukraine with infantry weapons and ammunition seized from Iran amidst delays in Congress for a new aid package.

This latest series of attacks also comes in the wake of allegations by Russia’s nuclear power corporation, Rosatom, that the Ukrainian military had launched attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which Ukraine denied. The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has called for an immediate cessation of such incidents, highlighting the dangerous potential for escalation in the region.

Photo by KAIN KAUSHIK on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.