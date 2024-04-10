Ex-CIA Director Questions Trump's Competence To Become President: 'He Was Not Qualified At The Time, He Is Not Qualified Today'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview with a Belgian broadcaster, former CIA Director John Brennan expressed skepticism about former President Donald Trump‘s competence in managing national security matters.

What Happened: Brennan criticized Trump’s understanding of national security during his tenure. He recollected a pre-inauguration meeting in 2017 where he felt Trump was dismissive of the information presented to him, reported The Hill.

Brennan said about Trump — “He was not qualified at the time, and he is not qualified today. We could see in particular that he did not understand the importance of the United States's relations with our foreign allies and partners. He has little recognition for the transatlantic relationship, for NATO,” according to the report.

Brennan emphasized Trump’s apparent disregard for the significance of the United States’s alliances with foreign partners, especially NATO. He voiced concern over Trump’s lack of support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia, suggesting that Trump’s stance could potentially embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Brennan, who served under President Obama, has been an outspoken critic of Trump, previously condemning his “craven dishonesty, corrupt pursuit of personal interests, & trampling of our democratic principles”. The Hill has sought a response from the Trump campaign regarding Brennan’s latest remarks.

Why It Matters: Brennan’s comments come at a time when Trump is emerging as a frontrunner for the Republican party in the 2024 presidential election.

A potential rematch of the 2020 presidential election could be on the horizon, with both Trump and current President Joe Biden leading their respective parties.

