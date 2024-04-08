Trump Has 'Taken Most Unfavorable Political Position' On Abortion, Says Ex-Bush Strategist

Loading... Loading...

Matthew Dowd, who was a strategist for President George W. Bush, has expressed criticism of former President Trump’s position on abortion, labeling it as the "worst possible political position."

What Happened: According to a report by The Hill on Tuesday, Dowd, the chief strategist for Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign, suggested that Trump would have been politically better positioned advocating for a 15- or 16-week federal abortion policy. He made these comments during an MSNBC interview.

On Monday, Trump released a video statement expressing satisfaction in overturning Roe v. Wade and supporting exceptions for rape, incest, and when the mother’s life is at risk. Despite pressure from conservative groups, he did not endorse any federal abortion legislation and stated that states should decide their abortion legislation stance.

Trump’s statement faced backlash from conservatives, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who disagreed with Trump’s position and continues to push for a federal limit on abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions.

In response to the criticism, Trump took to social media, accusing Graham of causing a “great disservice to the Republican Party, and to our Country.” He defended the overturning of Roe v. Wade as a “Great Event” but acknowledged the challenges it has caused within the Republican Party.

Dowd is skeptical that Trump’s stance will earn him more votes in the upcoming November elections, arguing it will energize Democrats and demotivate part of Trump’s base.

Why It Matters: Trump’s stance on abortion has been a contentious issue. He recently backed away from a national abortion ban, stating it was about the “will of the people.” Despite this, he believed a 15-week abortion ban would satisfy everyone, a notion that has been challenged.

Recent polls have shown Trump gaining popularity among younger voters, a demographic usually aligned with Democrats. However, President Joe Biden has warned Trump of potential voter backlash in the 2024 elections due to his role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

