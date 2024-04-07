Attempt Made To Set Bernie Sanders' Office Ablaze: 'Proud To Be Able To Continue To Serve Vermonters,' Says Senator

Loading... Loading...

A man was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly igniting a fire outside the Burlington, Vermont office of Senator Bernie Sanders, as reported by The Washington Post.

The accused, Shant Soghomonian, also known as Michael Soghomonian, is facing charges for using fire to damage the building, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for Vermont. The motive behind the act remains unknown.

Soghomonian reportedly entered the building on Friday morning, heading straight to the third floor where Sanders’s office is located. Security footage revealed the 35-year-old man spraying a liquid near the office door and igniting it with a handheld lighter, causing a significant fire.

See Also: ‘We’re F’d,’ Says ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Because Fed Chair Powell ‘Finally Admitted Inflation Is Winning’

The blaze damaged the door’s exterior and the hallway, and activated the building’s sprinkler system, which largely extinguished the fire. Authorities responded to the incident at 10:45 a.m.

Senator Sanders was not present during the incident. In a statement, he expressed his gratitude to local, state, and federal law enforcement for their response to the fire, and relief that no one was injured.

“We are proud to be able to continue to serve Vermonters during these challenging times,” said Sanders in the statement, according to the report.

If convicted, Soghomonian, formerly of the Northridge neighborhood in California, could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. His legal representation has not yet been identified.

The incident was investigated by multiple agencies, including the Burlington Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Vermont State Police, and U.S. Capitol Police.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says NY Attorney General Letitia James Doing Perfect Job Holding Ex-President Accountable Every Step Of Way: ‘No One Can Sidestep The Law’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.