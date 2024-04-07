Apple's Big Week: AI Breakthrough, Layoffs, iPhone 16 Pro Rumors And More

Loading... Loading...

The past week was a busy one for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a slew of significant developments making headlines. From a new artificial intelligence (AI) model to the company’s 48th birthday, here’s a recap of the major stories that unfolded.

Apple’s AI Leap

The tech giant quietly unveiled a new AI model, ReALM, which outperforms Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI’s GPT-4, despite being ‘much lighter and faster.’ This significant development comes ahead of the company's AI initiatives launch in June. Read the full article here.

Happy Birthday, Apple

On April 1, Apple celebrated its 48th birthday. The company, incorporated by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, has revolutionized several industries over the past few decades, from personal computing to smartphones and music. Read the full article here.

iPhone 16 Pro Rumors

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new polished titanium finish for its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. The new design element could add a fresh look to the flagship device. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Job Cuts

Following the termination of its car and display projects, Apple has reportedly conducted the third notable round of layoffs this year. The downsizing impacted 121 people from its Siri annotation team in San Diego. Read the full article here.

iOS 17.5 Beta Update

Apple has rolled out the first beta version of iOS 17.5, which now enables users in the European Union to download apps directly from developer websites. This is a significant shift in Apple’s app distribution policy. Read the full article here.

