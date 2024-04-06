Ex-Defense Secretary Says Iran Will Retaliate Against Israel, But 'They Don't Wanna Escalate'

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has predicted that Iran would retaliate against Israel for the latest airstrike on an Iranian Embassy compound in Syria. However, he believes that Iran will limit its response to Israeli targets.

What Happened: Esper, speaking on CNN’s “The Source,” suggested that Iran would feel compelled to respond to the Israeli airstrike, but would likely keep the retaliation on a limited scale, reported The Hill on Friday.

“They are going to act,” Esper said. “They’re gonna feel the need to uphold their dignity, to maintain credibility with their proxies throughout the region and to really meet the demands of hardliners within the theocracy that want to see something done.”

Esper also noted that Iran would be cautious about escalating the situation into a wider war, as they are aware that a major conflict with Israel, let alone Israel and the United States, would be disastrous for Iran.

“But on the other hand, they're not gonna wanna make this a wider war,” Esper continued, adding, “They don't wanna escalate. They know that a major conflict with Israel, let alone Israel and the United States, would be disastrous for Iran. So, I suspect that they will limit the attack to Israel, Israeli targets.”

Why It Matters: The Israeli airstrike, which took place in the Syrian capital of Damascus, was attributed to the deaths of two senior members and five officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

U.S. officials are reportedly on high alert for a potential Iranian retaliatory attack following the Damascus airstrike. Previously, analyst Helima Croft warned of a serious escalatory tit-for-tat cycle if Iran retaliates, potentially leading to a broader regional conflict.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces have admitted to a fatal error in the airstrike, which resulted in the deaths of seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen. This admission has further heightened tensions in the region.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s World War III concerns have also been reignited, with Iran threatening the U.S. after the embassy strike, holding the U.S. “answerable” for its support of Israel.

