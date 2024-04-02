TSMC Suspends Chip Production After Taiwan Rocked By Strongest Tremor In 25 Years

Loading... Loading...

Taiwan experienced a strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, marking the strongest tremor in 25 years. Following the quake, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM evacuated its factory zones, posing a risk to production at the world's premier manufacturer of advanced chips.

What Happened: The earthquake, which occurred at 8 a.m. local time, had its epicenter in the mountainous, sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien, as reported by Reuters. The Taiwan fire department confirmed one fatality, suspected to have been caused by falling rocks, and over 50 injuries. Several buildings have been damaged, with people trapped inside.

TSMC and its main competitor UMC cleared factory zones following the largest earthquake to hit the island in 25 years, raising concerns about production at the world's leading manufacturer of advanced chips, reported Bloomberg.

"TSMC's safety systems are operating normally. To ensure the safety of personnel, some fabs were evacuated according to company procedure," the company said in a statement. "We are currently confirming the details of the impact."

Despite the earthquake’s depth of 15.5km (9.6 miles), it triggered a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines, which was lifted. Japan’s weather agency reported small tsunami waves in the southern Okinawa prefecture.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Biden ‘Doesn’t Really Know What’s Going On’ After RFK Jr. Calls President ‘Much Worse Threat’ To Democracy Than Trump: ‘Biden Doesn’t Really Know What’s Going On’

The quake’s impact was felt across Taiwan, mainland China, and Japan. The aftershocks were felt in Taipei, with over 25 aftershocks recorded so far. Although the city’s MRT was operational soon after the quake, more than 87,000 households in Taiwan were still without power.

Why It Matters: This earthquake was the most powerful to hit Taiwan in 25 years and has significantly impacted the region. The natural disaster has caused widespread damage and casualties, necessitating urgent relief efforts and rescue operations.

Previous earthquakes in the region have also had far-reaching consequences. In January, a powerful earthquake struck central Japan, causing extensive damage and triggering tsunami warnings. This latest earthquake in Taiwan adds to the series of seismic events in the region, highlighting the vulnerability of these areas to natural disasters.

Despite political tensions, Taiwan has previously extended a helping hand to China in the wake of a severe earthquake. In December, following a severe earthquake in China, Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing-wen, offered condolences and assistance, setting aside their long-standing political and military differences.

The earthquake in Taiwan also comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region. Taiwan recently reported the construction of extensive Chinese military installations near its territory, adding to the existing strain between the two nations.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President’s ‘Scheme Might Already Be Backfiring’ After TMTG Stock Plunge Erodes His Net Worth: ‘Donald’s Bubble Pops’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.