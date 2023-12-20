Taiwan Extends Helping Hand To China Post-Earthquake Despite Political Tensions

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of a severe earthquake in China, Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing-wen, has offered condolences and assistance, setting aside their long-standing political and military differences.

What Happened: As per Reuters, President Tsai conveyed her readiness to aid China following a devastating earthquake on the northern edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau. This offer comes amid escalating sovereignty disputes between Taipei and Beijing in recent years.

On a social media platform, Tsai extended her “sincere condolences” and expressed, “We pray that all those affected receive the aid they need, and we hope for a swift recovery. Taiwan stands ready to offer assistance in the disaster response effort.”

The Taiwan Fire Department is ready with a search and rescue team, along with four dogs and 13 tonnes of supplies, to be dispatched to China if required. It is yet to be known if China will welcome overseas rescue teams. Tsai has in the past offered condolences and help to China during calamities.

Notably, Taiwan, often shaken by earthquakes, dispatched a rescue team to China in 2008 after a destructive earthquake in Sichuan province, which claimed nearly 70,000 lives.

Why It Matters: The earthquake has claimed over 100 lives and left hundreds injured. The rescue efforts have been complicated by freezing temperatures.

Simultaneously, tensions between Taiwan and China have been escalating. The Taiwan Strait has witnessed repeated instances of suspected Chinese weather balloons, raising concerns about possible spying activities.

In November, Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, suggested that China would not take aggressive action against Taiwan unless provoked. However, these recent events indicate increased pressure in the region.

