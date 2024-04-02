Trump Backs Eric Hovde In Wisconsin Senate Race — Democrats Say, 'Two Out Of Touch Rich Guys Running To Put Themselves First'

Loading... Loading...

Ex-president Donald Trump has publicly thrown his support behind Republican Eric Hovde in the hotly contested Wisconsin Senate race.

Trump endorsed Hovde on Tuesday in his bid to unseat incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), reported The Hill.

In a rally in Green Bay, Wis., Trump stated, “Eric, I am giving you my complete and total endorsement. So go out and win.”

See Also: Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump For Appointing Judges That Overturned Legal Abortion: ‘We’re Witnessing The Fallout’ Now In Florida And Across The Country

Hovde, a business magnate, officially launched his campaign in February. His campaign comes at a critical time as Wisconsin is considered a key battleground state that could sway the balance of power in the Senate.

In response to Trump’s endorsement, Wisconsin Democrats criticized the move. Arik Wolk, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, characterized Hovde and Trump as “two out of touch rich guys running to put themselves first and Wisconsinites last.”

Despite the endorsement, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report currently rates Baldwin's seat as “lean Democrat.”

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Potential Repeat Of Dogecoin Move Prompts Crypto Analyst To Say, ‘In Before He Runs It Back’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.