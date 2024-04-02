'Not An April Fools:' Tesla's FSD Wows Ex-Cruise Exec Who Calls Its Driving 'Eerily Natural'

Loading... Loading...

Former Cruise executive Oliver Cameron on Monday commended Tesla Inc and its full self-driving software.

What Happened: Cameron was previously employed at General Motors Co‘s autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise as Vice President of the product department. However, he quit nearly a year ago in May 2023.

Cameron on Monday said in a post that he is “super impressed” by the latest version of Tesla’s FSD software.

“It drives eerily natural, and handled very weird scenarios with no hesitation,” Cameron said. “I’ve ridden for hundreds of hours in driverless cars, and although it’s not perfect and I’m a tiny sample, this is exciting!”

He further clarified that despite the date of his review, it was not an April Fools’ Day joke. “FSD has come a long way in 3.5 years,” he wrote.

Why It Matters: Tesla started rolling out 30-day free FSD trials to vehicle owners in the U.S. who did not purchase it over the weekend. The move is aimed at demonstrating the abilities of the software which the company says will enable fully autonomous driving in due time.

Currently, the software performs as a driver assistance system that requires active driver supervision. However, it "should be really shining bright" by late April or May, Musk said in March.

Cruise, meanwhile, suspended operations across the U.S. late last year following an accident that involved a pedestrian in early October. General Motors said in January that the company would relaunch Cruise but did not provide a roadmap.

Photo via Shutterstock.