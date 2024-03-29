Biden Threatens Russia Of Consequences Over Detention Of Wall Street Journal Reporter: '... Attempts To Use Americans As Bargaining Chips'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has pledged to hold Russia accountable for the imprisonment of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, marking the one-year anniversary of his arrest.

What Happened: On Friday, President Biden condemned Russia’s “appalling attempts” to use Americans as bargaining chips, referring to Gershkovich’s detention, reported Reuters.

Gershkovich was arrested by the Federal Security Service or FSB on spying charges on March 29 last year, making him the first U.S. journalist to face such charges in Russia since the Cold War.

“As I have told Evan’s parents, I will never give up hope either. We will continue working every day to secure his release,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

“We will continue to denounce and impose costs for Russia’s appalling attempts to use Americans as bargaining chips.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin reiterated their previous statement on discussions about potential prisoner exchanges involving Gershkovich, saying it requires complete silence.

“As for exchange matters, we have repeatedly stressed that there are certain contacts, but they must be carried out in absolute silence,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday, adding that public remarks were a hindrance.

Why It Matters: Gershkovich’s arrest has been a contentious issue between the U.S. and Russia. In April last year, a Moscow court rejected an appeal against his continued detention.

Last year, Russian authorities declined a U.S. proposal seeking the release of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, who was detained in the country in 2018, and Gershkovich. The two American detainees are facing espionage charges in Russia.

Previously, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was released in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally Viktor Bout in December 2022.

