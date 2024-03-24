Eric Trump Went Around Asking Lenders 'Can I get A Half Billion Dollar Bond?': 'They Were Laughing'

Loading... Loading...

Eric Trump, the younger son of former president Donald Trump, has publicly voiced his discontent over the challenges they face in securing a $464 million bond.

What Happened: Eric Trump expressed his frustration during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. He disclosed his involvement in the negotiations with multiple sureties to secure the bond, all of which were unsuccessful.

The Fox interview was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by a senior editor of Meidas Touch Network and was first noted on Rolling Stone.

“Every single person when I came to them saying, ‘Hey, can I get a half-billion dollar bond?' They were laughing,” Eric Trump told Fox host Maria Bartiromo.

The bond is a requirement for Trump to appeal a ruling in a New York State case where the Trump Organization was found guilty of inflating property values and lying about assets to secure loans and reduce taxes. Despite a potential $3 billion windfall from his social media company Truth Social going public, the funds are several months away, and Trump does not currently have enough liquid assets to post the bond outright.

Eric Trump accused the authorities of attempting to bankrupt his father. “They want to hurt him so badly, and it’s going to backfire because he’s going to win this in November,” he said.

Contrary to Eric Trump’s claims, the ruling clarifies that the bond does not need to be funded from a single surety or lender. The case also cites other billion-dollar rulings that were appealed after securing bonds.

Why It Matters: Earlier, Trump had suggested that he might have to conduct a ‘fire sale' of his properties to cover the bond due next week. This followed a major setback in his efforts to secure a bond for the judgment in the New York civil fraud case, with thirty surety companies declining his request.

However, Trump later declared that he possesses “almost $500 million” in cash, contradicting the narrative previously presented by his legal team. This revelation came in a post on Truth Social, where he emphasized his financial capability.

