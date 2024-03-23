Bill Clinton's Daughter Speaks Out In Defense Of Donald Trump's Youngest Son's Privacy Rights: 'Leave Him Alone'

Loading... Loading...

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has spoken out in defense of Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, urging the media to respect his privacy.

What Happened: On Friday, in an episode of ABC’s “The View,” Chelsea Clinton said that Barron Trump, who turned 18 on Wednesday, is a private citizen and should be left alone by the media.

Clinton asserted, “I think he's a private citizen. I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy, and I think the media should leave him alone.”

Chelsea Clinton also addressed the status of Donald Trump’s other children, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., stating that their involvement as “campaign surrogates” for their father makes their situation a “totally different conversation.”

Why It Matters: Chelsea Clinton’s statement came in response to a debate sparked by former NBC senior executive Mike Sington, who had declared Barron “fair game” upon turning 18 on X, formerly Twitter. Sington later said that by “fair game,” he meant Barron was now open to criticism from the press, not physical harm. He has since deleted the post, reported The Hill.

This is not the first time Barron Trump’s privacy has been a topic of discussion. In 2023, a former Chicago teacher was charged with threatening to kill Barron Trump. The teacher, Tracy Fiorenza, allegedly traveled to West Palm Beach to inquire about Barron’s presence at the Oxbridge Academy, prompting a security official to alert law enforcement.

