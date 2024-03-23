Trump's Niece Flags Key Factor That Could Make It Hard For Him To Reach Swing Voters: 'Large Portions Of The Electorate…Increasingly Tired Of Him'

Loading... Loading...

Even as Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in many opinion polls, he may be stymied by several issues, including his multiple legal challenges, said his niece Mary Trump in a post on Thursday.

Trump In Financial Mess: As March 25 deadline to furnish $464 million bond to appeal the New York civil fraud case fast approaches, his best chance of paying up is selling his Mar-a-Lago residence, said Mary Trump in a post. The clinical psychologist and author said the sale of any of the properties would take at least 30 days and citing estimates provided by CNN, she said Mar-a-Lago could be worth only about $240 billion as opposed to claims by the uncle that it was worth $1 billion to $2 billion.

Even if Donald Trump were to be successful in the sale of the property, he would still be left with a $224 million shortfall, his niece said, adding that “unless the court steps in. It's highly unlikely he'll find it underneath his couch cushions although I'm pretty sure he's looking.”

Incidentally, on Friday, the former president claimed in a Truth Social post that he has almost half a billion dollars in cash and would prefer to spend it on his campaign rather than on the fine.

Mary Trump pointed to a new report that said Donald Trump’s campaign may be struggling to raise funding from small as well as major donors. “Donald's 2024 fundraising numbers are abysmal and point to the possibility that large portions of the electorate are getting increasingly tired of him,” she said. In all of 2023, his reelection campaign raised 62.5% less money from small donors, than in 2019, even as Biden’s campaign has raised a staggering $53 million in February alone, she added.

The psychologist noted that wealthy Republican donors have also kept their wallets closed, potentially due to fear that the money will go toward paying the former president’s legal fees and also due to him alienating former South Carolina Nikki Haley’s donors and supporters.



“Ultimately, the campaign’s cash crunch could have drastic implications for its ability to reach swing-state voters as general election season proceeds, giving President Biden a huge advantage to create crucial inroads before November,” Mary Trump said.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump Matchup Shows Dead Heat In Pennsylvania And Modest Lead For 1 In Michigan: New Poll Flashes Red Flags For Both

Poll Numbers – A Read Between Lines: About half of Haley voters in Ohio said they would vote for Biden, Mary Trump said. In the state, 20% of GOP voters said they would be dissatisfied if the former president were the nominee, and up to 30% rejected him at the polls, she said, citing exit poll statistics.

In Arizona, too, Republican voters showed up for Haley, with 19% of them voting for her, despite her dropping out of the race. Mary Trump said. This is a “clear indication that Republican dissatisfaction over Donald's candidacy is a serious issue that's not going away,” she added.

Another troubling sign for the former president emerged in two of the state’s population centers, namely Maricopa and Pima counties, Mary Trump said. Donald Trump’s support was about five percentage points lower than in other counties, while Biden received a slightly higher percentage of votes in his primary in both places, she said.

Mary Trump also termed her uncle’s performance in Florida primary elections as “embarrassing.” “Another massive ego injury was inflicted when Donald had a lackluster primary showing in Florida, the state he currently calls home,” she said, adding that her uncle received 81.2% of the vote, while his opponents, all of whom have dropped out of the race, collectively received almost 18%.

While noting that Donald Trump won the Florida primary with 94% of votes in 2020, she said the major loss of support now should cause his campaign serious concerns.

Read Next: Best Penny Stocks

Image Via shutterstock