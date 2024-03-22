Biden Reminds Voters Of Tumultous Trump Presidency: 'Are You Better Off Today Than You Were Four Years Ago?'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent campaign, President Joe Biden questioned voters, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” This query was aimed at comparing his administration’s performance with that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. The President made these remarks during a couple of campaign fundraisers in Dallas.

What Happened: Biden used this platform to remind voters of the state of the nation during Trump’s tenure, especially in March 2020. He recalled the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the overcrowded hospitals, the scarcity of personal protective equipment, and the economic turmoil. Biden also criticized Trump’s recent comments about a potential “bloodbath” if he lost the upcoming election, reported NBC DFW.

Highlighting the improvements since Trump’s departure, Biden mentioned the control of COVID, the return of 15 million jobs, and the rebound of the stock market. He urged voters to remember the turbulence of Trump’s presidency as they consider their choices in the upcoming election.

Why It Matters: Despite the economic growth and improved personal financial situations of Americans, Biden’s approval ratings have not seen a significant boost, as per a poll published in March. The poll revealed that 48% of respondents reported living comfortably or meeting expenses with a little left over.

Significantly, the poll showed that voters prefer Trump’s hand on the economy rather than Biden’s despite growth in GDP.

Furthermore, a nationwide poll conducted by Suffolk University in partnership with USA Today, released in Mid-March, showed Biden trailing Trump by two percentage points in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election. The poll showed 40% of respondents opting for Trump from a pool of seven candidates, while Biden received 38% support.

