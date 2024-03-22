Preordering Samsung's 2024 Frame TV Can Get You Another 65-Inch TV Worth $450 For Free: Here's How

Loading... Loading...

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd SSNLF has announced the launch of its 2024 edition of the Frame TV, which is now available for preorders. The company is also offering a free 65-inch Samsung TU690T smart TV with each preorder.

What Happened: The 2024 edition of Samsung’s Frame TV is available in five sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches, with prices starting at $999. Customers who place a preorder for the 2024 edition of the Frame TV will receive a free 65-inch Samsung TU690T smart TV valued at $450.

The new model boasts several updated features compared to its predecessor, including Pantone validation for all sizes, a curated selection of 20 art pieces each month, and enhanced energy efficiency.

Other features include a dynamic refresh rate, a motion sensor that turns off the TV when no one is in the room, and a 100% color volume that fully utilizes Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K. The TV also offers a broad viewing angle and optional magnetically attachable bezels that give it the appearance of a traditional picture frame when hung on a wall.

Why It Matters: Samsung announced this offer at its “Unbox and Discover” event, where it launched all the new TVs it had previously announced at CES, reported The Verge. This marketing tactic will likely boost sales and attract customers to Samsung’s latest TV offerings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Credits – Samsung