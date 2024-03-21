Why Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Is Seeing Blue Skies

Loading... Loading...

Lam Research Corporation LRCX shares are trading higher by 4.7% to $993.54 during Thursday's session. Shares of semiconductor stocks are trading higher in sympathy with Micron, which reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued strong third-quarter guidance.

Micron exceeded revenue expectations, achieving $5.82 billion in revenue. They also surprised analysts with a profit of 42 cents per share, surpassing estimates of a 25 cents per share loss. Operating cash flow notably increased year-over-year to $1.22 billion, but decreased from the previous quarter’s $1.4 billion. However, adjusted free cash flow was negative at $29 million for the quarter…Read More

Will LRCX Stock Go Up?

When trying to assess whether or not Lam Research will trade higher from current levels, it's a good idea to take a look at analyst forecasts.

Wall Street analysts have an average 12-month price target of $902.58 on Lam Research. The Street high target is currently at $1130.0 and the Street low target is $750.0. Of all the analysts covering Lam Research, 10 have positive ratings, 9 have neutral ratings and no one has negative ratings.

In the last month, 4 analysts have adjusted price targets. Benzinga also tracks Wall Street's most accurate analysts. Check out how analysts covering Lam Research have performed in recent history.

Stocks don't move in a straight line. The average stock market return is approximately 10% per year. Lam Research is 89.29% up year-to-date. The average analyst price target suggests the stock could have further downside ahead.

LRCX has a 52-week high of $1,007.39 and a 52-week low of $478.77.