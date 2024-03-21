Elon Musk Draws Attention To Satya Nadella's Words In Lawsuit, 'If OpenAI Disappeared Tomorrow… We Have All The IP Rights And All The Capability'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again criticized the alliance between Microsoft Corporation MSFT and ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, a company he co-founded in 2015 and left in 2018.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk responded to a user who had shared a screenshot from his lawsuit against OpenAI, which quoted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s dismissive remarks about ChatGPT’s importance.

As per the lawsuit, “Microsoft's CEO boasted that it would not matter ‘[i]f OpenAI disappeared tomorrow.’ He explained that ‘[w]e have all the IP rights and all the capability.’ ‘We have the people, we have the compute, we have the data, we have everything.’ ‘We are below them, above them, around them.'”

Musk responded to the post, saying, “No kidding.”

Another user responded to the screenshot, suggesting that OpenAI was essentially “MicrosoftAI.” Musk’s response was equally brief: “As I was saying…”

Why It Matters: This latest development is a continuation of Musk’s ongoing dispute with OpenAI and Microsoft. Musk has accused OpenAI of betraying its founding principles by refining AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has responded to the lawsuit, stating that the company had to adapt as the technology evolved.

It was previously reported that OpenAI had dismissed Musk’s allegations about the existence of a “founding agreement” for the company's non-profit status and the non-disclosure of source code.

Earlier, ChatGPT-parent also shared a blog post disclosing some old emails, which showed Musk suggesting that only a merger with Tesla could help OpenAI compete with Google. “Tesla is the only path that could even hope to hold a candle to Google.”

The tech billionaire has previously also accused Microsoft of controlling OpenAI. In November last year, he again accused the Nadella-led company, saying, “They own the code, the weights, everything! And GPT runs in a Microsoft data center.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO has also addressed these concerns raised by Musk and refuted the allegations saying, “OpenAI is very grounded in their mission of being controlled by a nonprofit board. We have a non-controlling interest in it. We have a great commercial partnership in it.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.