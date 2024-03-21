Shohei Ohtani's Interpreter Dismissed By LA Dodgers Amid Gambling Allegations: Baseball Star 'Victim Of A Massive Theft'

Loading... Loading...

The Los Angeles Dodgers have terminated the contract of Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.

What Happened: Mizuhara, 39, was dismissed after the Los Angeles Times and ESPN exposed his supposed links to an unlawful bookmaker. The team is currently in Seoul, South Korea, where Ohtani is making his Dodgers debut. Mizuhara was seen in the team’s dugout during their season-opening victory, reported AP News.

Law firm Berk Brettler LLP announced on Wednesday, “In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft and we are turning the matter over to the authorities.”

Mizuhara, a familiar figure to baseball fans as Ohtani’s constant companion, has been interpreting for him since Ohtani arrived in the U.S. in 2017. The Dodgers confirmed Mizuhara’s termination in a statement, noting that they were “aware of media reports and are gathering information.”

Mizuhara confessed to ESPN that he placed bets on international soccer, the NBA, the NFL, and college football. However, he maintained, “I never bet on baseball. That's 100%. I knew that rule.”

The allegations against Mizuhara could potentially be the biggest gambling scandal for baseball since Pete Rose’s lifetime ban in 1989.

Why It Matters: This incident comes at a time when Ohtani’s performance is under the spotlight. As per a Benzinga report On Wednesday, Ohtani had recently delivered an impressive performance against the San Diego Padres, hitting two out of five with an RBI.

