Intel Stock Is Moving Higher Wednesday: What's Going On?

Intel Corp INTC shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) for direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.

What Happened: Intel and the U.S. Department of Commerce have signed a PMT for up to $8.5 billion in direct funding for commercial semiconductor projects under the CHIPS and Science Act.

“Today is a defining moment for the U.S. and Intel as we work to power the next great chapter of American semiconductor innovation,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel.

“AI is supercharging the digital revolution and everything digital needs semiconductors. CHIPS Act support will help to ensure that Intel and the U.S. stay at the forefront of the AI era as we build a resilient and sustainable semiconductor supply chain to power our nation’s future.”

Intel has the option to draw federal loans of up to $11 billion under the PMT. Intel said it also plans to claim the U.S. Treasury Department’s Investment Tax Credit, which is expected to be up to 25% of qualified investments of more than $100 billion over five years.

Intel’s investments in the U.S. are expected to create more than 10,000 company jobs and nearly 20,000 construction jobs. The proposed government funding will support multiple projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon.

Gelsinger is set to lead an event celebrating Intel’s direct funding announcement under the CHIPS and Science Act at 1:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were up 2.52% at $43.11 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

