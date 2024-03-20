Google Pixel 8A Specs Leak: New Features, Price, And Release Date Revealed

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Pixel 8a is set to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, a first for the a-series Pixel, according to the latest leak report.

What Happened: The Pixel 8a, which is expected to be launched at the annual I/O developer conference in May, will come with a 120Hz refresh rate, a first for the a-series Pixel, reported GSMArena on Monday. The device will be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, similar to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8a’s screen will have a peak HDR brightness of 1,400 nits, and its design will align with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The 8a will also support DisplayPort output and retain the same camera setup as the 7a.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Pixel 8a is its expanded availability. While the Pixel 7a is only available in 21 countries, the 8a will launch in these countries as well as in Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Why It Matters: The Pixel 8a’s design has been a subject of speculation for some time. A detailed leak in October 2023 revealed a curvy design, which was suggested to be Google’s latest design language for the Pixel series. The recent specs leak now provides a more comprehensive picture of what to expect from the Pixel 8a.

Meanwhile, in January 2024, reports about Google Pixel 9 also surfaced. At the time, it was reported that Google might follow in the footsteps of its rival in the smartphone arena, Apple Inc. and introduce a flat display with Pixel 9 instead of a curved one like on the Pixel 8 series.

