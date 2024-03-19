Apple iPhone Allows 'Greatest Hack' Ever For Airline Flights: Text Yourself, Your Uber Driver And Watch The Magic Unfold

Loading... Loading...

Traveling by plane can introduce challenges such as delayed flights and gate changes, affecting passengers’ journeys from one destination to another.

A new travel hack is going viral on how to better keep track of flight information.

What Happened: People with experience in the airline industry often share their best travel hacks on social media in an effort to help other travelers.

A TikTok shared by a user on Twitter has gone viral and has over three million views, providing travelers with what's called "the greatest hack."

A woman who worked in the airline industry for three years says the greatest hack, other than pre-check, is to text the flight number to yourself the morning of your flight.

The flight number has to include the number and the airline code, with the example of AA given for American Airlines.

The video says if someone's picking you up at the airport, you can send them the code and it will become a link, where the flight and all information is provided and updated in real time. The information includes gate number, departure time, arrival time, arrival gate and baggage carousel.

If you're getting an Uber, the woman also says to text the information to yourself to provide the information, which includes gate and pickup area to the driver. Whoever is picking you up can see the airplane flying across the screen in real-time, the user said.

"I never have to look at the screens in the airport anymore," the user said.

If you have a connecting flight, you can text multiple flights to yourself or the person picking you up.

"The greatest hack ever and I feel like nobody knows about it."

Related Link: High-Flying Eclipse Adventure: Secure Your Seat On This Airline For The Ultimate Solar Spectacle

Loading... Loading...

Why It's Important: Social media has become known for its travel hacks shared on TikTok and other platforms.

The person who shared the TikTok on Twitter said the hack works.

Currently, the hack is only effective on iPhones for Apple Inc AAPL phone owners and not with Android phones from Google.

While it's probably not enough to get a person to switch phones, if this is truly the greatest hack ever for airplane travel and a person travels enough, it might be worth considering.

Read Next: He Spent $290K On Unlimited Pass With Airline: ‘Best Investment Of My Life’ Has Turned Into Flights To 100 Countries

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.