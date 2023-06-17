Flight Attendant Hasn't Paid Rent For 10 Years, Enjoys 'Generous Benefit Package' And Tax-Free Salary

A flight attendant working for Emirates airline has been enjoying life in the skies and hasn’t paid rent for ten years. Here’s a look at her lifestyle.

What Happened: To be able to travel around the world is a dream come true.

Thirty-three-year-old Alexandra Cosoff has done just that, leaving Queensland, Australia, to serve as a flight attendant for Emirates. Cosoff lives in Dubai but hasn’t paid rent in ten years.

Cosoff enjoys a “generous benefit package” working as a cabin supervisor for Emirates, as reported by news.com.au.

“Our accommodation is provides and salary is tax free — and not just that, we have a lot of other things taken care of like transport, laundry, we have full medical and dental coverage,” Cosoff told news.com.au. “We are very well looked after.”

Cosoff said that a large portion of her salary used to go to rent and bills while working in Australia. Working for Emirates, a United Arab Emirates airline, Cosoff is now able to save more of her income and travel the world.

“What was very attractive to me was also not paying tax on top of my salary,” she said.

Cosoff said she lives in an apartment provided by the airline.

“You can either get company-provided accommodation or opt for accommodation allowance,” she said.

Cosoff, who was formerly a makeup artist, said she is now living the “dream life.”

“I have been so lucky. I’ve had the most amazing time,” she said.

Cosoff told the outlet that training to be a flight attendant with Emirates can be intense and takes eight weeks.

“It’s such a rigorous training, but you will keep that with you for life – it give you cultural awareness, how to maintain calm and composure, and once you have all those skills no one can take that away from you,”she said.

Related Link: She Turned Her Neighbors Barn Into An Airbnb, Now She Generates $3M A year From Rentals

Why It’s Important: According to the report, flight attendants joining Emirates get a basic salary of around $1236 per month and are also paid around $17.86 per hour. Flight attendants work around 80 to 100 flight hours per month and also get meal allowances.

The average monthly salary for economy grade flight attendants is around $3,435 per month, with cabin flight attendants making more.

Cosoff graduated with a marketing and public relations degree but said that working in the aviation industry was always attractive.

“Ever since I was a young girl I wanted to be a flight attendant. I remember seeing Emirates cabin crew on TV with their red hats and striking red lipstick and thinking, ‘Wow, they’re so beautiful,’” she said.

Cosoff told the outlet that she recommends those interested in becoming flight attendants to apply for what she called “a dream come true."

For more inspiring stories about people around the world, check out Benzinga Inspire.

Photo: Shutterstock