Once A Trump Critic, Billionaire Investor Nelson Peltz Chooses Ex-President In 2024, Citing Biden's 'Scary' Mental Condition: 'I'm Not Happy About That'

In a surprising turn of events, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz has announced his intention to vote for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 elections. Peltz, who had previously expressed regret for supporting Trump, has now cited concerns about President Joe Biden‘s mental fitness and the state of US immigration as reasons for his change of heart.

What Happened: Peltz, the founder of Trian Partners who is currently involved in a proxy fight with Disney, voiced his concerns about Biden’s “scary” mental condition and the state of U.S. immigration under the current administration. These concerns have led him to reconsider his support for Trump, reported the Financial Times on Tuesday.

“It will probably be Trump and I’m not happy about that,” Peltz told the Financial Times, expressing his reservations about Trump’s potential re-election.

Peltz’s decision to back Trump is a significant shift from his previous stance. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Peltz had expressed regret for supporting Trump. However, he has now joined a growing list of former Trump critics who are now supporting the ex-president.

Despite his concerns, Peltz has not yet decided to support Trump financially. He has known Trump for decades but admitted that they have not spoken in quite a while.

Why It Matters: A recent poll indicated that 63% of Americans have doubts about Biden’s ability to effectively serve as president, a significant increase from January 2022. The age factor has become a prominent issue in discussions surrounding the two candidates, with considerations about mental acuity and physical fitness shaping the conversations about how able they are to lead.

Despite being just three and a half years apart in age, American voters have shown more concern about Biden's age than Trump's. The age factor has become a prominent issue in discussions surrounding the two candidates, with considerations about mental acuity and physical fitness shaping the conversations about how able they are to lead.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has also weighed in on the age issue, telling voters to embrace it.

