Own A Cybertruck? It Can Soon Power Your Home, Says Tesla Exec

Tesla executive Drew Baglino said on Monday that its Cybertruck can power homes starting next quarter.

What Happened: Powersharing to homes will be enabled via an over-the-air update in the second quarter, according to Tesla SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino.

Baglino responded to a user’s question on X about powering a house with the truck.

“Truck-only systems come first with Powerwall integration a fast follow,” Baglino explained.

Powerwall refers to Tesla’s compact home battery that stores solar energy for backup during grid outages.

Tesla’s website confirms the ability to power a home using both a Powerwall and the Cybertruck.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s website states that the Cybertruck, the only Tesla vehicle currently equipped with powershare — though not yet enabled — can help power tools, charge another EV, or provide up to 11.5 kW of power to a home for over three days in case of an outage.

Ford’s Cybertruck rival, the F-150 Lightning, can power homes already for up to three days or even 10 if usage is properly rationed, according to the automaker.

