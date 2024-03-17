Elon Musk Reacts To Tesla FSD v12.3 Feedback On Parking, Pedestrian Interaction, Promises Major Upgrades For 'Summon & Banish'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, has hinted at significant improvements to the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, specifically the Autopark feature, which is set to roll out next month. This announcement comes in response to a user’s detailed experience with the latest FSD version.

What Happened: A user known as Farzad shared a comprehensive review of Tesla’s FSD v12.3 on X, noting substantial safety enhancements and smoother operation compared to previous iterations. Despite the progress, Farzad pointed out areas needing further refinement, such as parking lot navigation and interactions with hesitant pedestrians.

Musk replied to Farzad’s tweet with a brief comment promising, “Major improvements coming for Summon & Banish (Autopark) next month.”

See Also: Ford CEO Jim Farley Reveals How A Lake Tahoe Family Trip Led Him To Secure Deal With Tesla For Supercharger Network Access: ‘It Became Pretty Clear…’

Why It Matters: Tesla’s FSD technology has been continuously developed, with recent rollouts to non-employee drivers despite earlier statements suggesting a more cautious approach. The latest version, FSD v12, has been described as a beta release, contradicting Musk’s previous implications of a fully autonomous capability.

The FSD software has shown promising results in California, as Musk has reported in his own experiences and reports. However, the CEO has acknowledged the need for further training in diverse weather conditions. Tesla’s commitment to refining FSD is evident in Musk’s boast of navigating through Austin festival crowds without driver interventions.

The anticipation of FSD improvements aligns with Tesla’s broader efforts to enhance autonomous driving technology. As the company continues to test and update its software, the focus remains on balancing innovation, safety, and regulatory compliance.

As of March 15, 2024, Tesla‘s stock closed at $163.57, a slight increase from the previous close of $162.50. Investors continue to closely watch the stock’s performance, especially given the company’s advancements in FSD technology.

Photos: Hertz Corporation

Read Next: Tesla Hit with $42 Million Verdict: Indiana Jury Finds Elon Musk’s EV Giant And Employ Liable in Ford Truck Crash Case

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.