Mike Pence Has 'Forgiven' Trump In His Heart For Jan 6, Even Though He 'Cannot In The Conscience' Endorse Him: 'As A Christian, I'm Required To Do That'

Mike Pence, the former Vice President, revealed that he has forgiven Donald Trump for the Jan 6 incidents but will withhold his endorsement for the latter’s potential run in the upcoming November elections.

What Happened: On Sunday, Mike Pence, expressed that he has forgiven Donald Trump for the events of Jan. 6, during an the Face The Nation, CBS reported.

During the interview, Pence mentioned, “As a Christian, I’m required to do that. I’ve prayed for him in that regard.”

Despite this gesture of forgiveness, Pence clarified that he will not endorse Trump and left unanswered whether he will vote for him in the upcoming November elections.

Why It Matters: The former Vice President has made his stance clear that he will not endorse Trump based on “differences in conservative values,” as highlighted in an interview with Fox News.

Moreover, Trump’s recent efforts to recast the narrative of the January 6 Capitol riot have raised concerns about historical revisionism and its impact on American democracy. Trump has been portraying the convicted rioters as political prisoners, a stance that has been supported by some of his allies. This reframing of the events is seen as a central element to Trump’s potential return to the White House.

