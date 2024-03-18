From Recruitment To Gaming: Microsoft's Professional Networking Site Explores New Frontier

Loading... Loading...

In a bold move to diversify user engagement, Microsoft MSFT owned LinkedIn, the professional networking behemoth, is reportedly stepping into the gaming world. This surprising pivot aims to blend business networking with entertainment, potentially reshaping the platform’s interaction dynamics.

What Happened: LinkedIn is venturing into the gaming arena, according to TechCrunch on Saturday. The platform, known for professional networking and recruitment, is developing a new gaming experience to increase user engagement.

The initiative includes games such as “Queens,” “Inference,” and “Crossclimb,” drawing inspiration from the viral success of simple puzzle games like Wordle. App researcher Nima Owji unearthed code indicating LinkedIn’s plans, suggesting that games could feature leaderboards based on workplace performance.

A LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch the gaming endeavors but did not reveal a launch date. They mentioned the goal is to introduce “puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience” to foster fun, and relationships, and spark conversations.

While the spokesperson declined to comment on Microsoft’s involvement in LinkedIn’s gaming project, it’s noteworthy that Microsoft’s gaming division recently outperformed its Windows revenues, emphasizing the company’s gaming prowess.

Why It Matters: LinkedIn’s latest venture into gaming is part of a broader vision under Microsoft‘s umbrella. In a letter to shareholders, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted LinkedIn’s milestone of surpassing $15 billion in revenue, emphasizing the platform’s growth and potential.

Furthermore, LinkedIn’s advertising revenue has seen a significant uptick, with a nearly $4 billion surge in 2023. This growth trajectory suggests that LinkedIn’s user base is ripe for new forms of engagement, such as gaming.

Competition in the professional networking space is also heating up, with Elon Musk’s ”everything App” X showcasing over one million job listings. LinkedIn’s move could be a strategic play to differentiate itself and retain its position as the premier professional network.

Photo by IB Photography on Shutterstock

