Mark Cuban Reminisces About The Time In 2017 When He Was 'Crushed' For Predicting Entry-Level Programmers Will Be Replaced By AI

Over the weekend, Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, shared an old video where he said he was "crushed" for his opinions back then.

What Happened: On Sunday, Cuban took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video from 2017 in which the billionaire could be heard saying, "The amount of change we are going to see in the next five years, 10 years, will dwarf everything that's happened over the last 30."

In another post on X, explaining his prediction from the video, Cuban said that he got "crushed" for saying, "Entry-level programmers will be replaced by AI."

He went on to say, "Said the same thing is coming for bookkeepers and many CPAs. AI handles written rules better than most people do."

Why It's Important: The conversation shared by Cuban from 2017 appeared to be about how technology can impact jobs. Since OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022 and the AI race picked up unprecedented pace, one of the biggest concerns that have been voiced was the potential impact on the livelihoods of white-collar employees.

Earlier this month, Meta Platforms Inc.'s CEO Mark Zuckerberg also expressed his opinions about the issue. He said, “Over the long term, I’m actually quite bullish that all these tools will give more people the potential to kind of do what they care about.”

In January 2024, a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) suggested that the rate of transformation from human labor to AI taking over will be lower than expected.

Photo by Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock

