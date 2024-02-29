Mark Cuban Credits Father's Wisdom for Billion-Dollar Success Story: '...His Job Didn't Have A Future'

Loading... Loading...

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, attributes his success to a piece of advice from his father when he was just 14 years old. This advice, which Cuban received while working alongside his father, has been a guiding principle throughout his career.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC, Cuban revealed that his father, Norton, who worked long hours upholstering cars, took him to work to show him the limitations of working for someone else. This experience motivated Cuban to prioritize entrepreneurial opportunities over high-salaried jobs.

"This time wasn't spent to learn about what my dad did, but to learn that his job didn't have a future," said Cuban.

"His time was never his own … he wanted me to create my own path."

“I wanted to make enough money so I didn’t have to respond to anybody else,” Cuban said in a MasterClass released last week.

“I could make my own schedule and live my own life the way I wanted to do it,” according to the report.

He also shared how his father’s lessons on saving money led him to start several side hustles, including selling trash bags, stamps, and coins, before he even graduated high school. These early experiences instilled in him the importance of financial independence.

Cuban’s father’s advice has been a constant in his life. He begins each day by spending an hour responding to emails on his phone, a practice that allows him to control his time, a luxury he believes is unattainable in typical jobs, Cuban told comedian Trevor Noah on a recent episode of the "What Now?" podcast.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s success story is a testament to the impact of early life lessons and the importance of time management in achieving entrepreneurial goals. This narrative aligns with his unconventional approach to business, as seen in his early career at Mellon Bank, where his proactive initiatives were met with resistance.

Despite his massive wealth, Cuban remains grounded, emphasizing the value of hard work and the importance of time to his children. His journey also dispels common misconceptions about wealth, highlighting the significance of passion and engagement in business.

His father’s advice has clearly played a significant role in shaping Cuban’s approach to business and life, reinforcing the idea that the lessons we learn in our formative years can have a lasting impact on our future.

