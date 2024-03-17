EU Bets On $8B Aid To Egypt To Curb Migration, Ignites Criticism

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to address economic challenges and potential migration issues, the European Union (EU) has committed to an $8 billion aid package for Egypt. The deal, however, has sparked criticism due to Egypt’s human rights record.

What Happened: The EU announced on Sunday that it would provide Egypt with a 7.4 billion-euro ($8 billion) aid package. The deal was signed in Cairo by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reported the Associated Press.

The agreement, criticized by rights groups for Egypt’s human rights violations, was signed in the presence of leaders from Belgium, Italy, Austria, Cyprus, and Greece. The aid package, to be distributed over the next three years, includes grants and loans, with the majority being macro-financial assistance.

"The European Union recognizes Egypt as a reliable partner and its unique and vital geostrategic role as a pillar of security, moderation and peace in the Mediterranean, Near East and African region," a joint statement said after the summit.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose country played a significant role in securing the deal, hailed it as “historic.” The deal, known as the Joint Declaration, also aims to promote democracy, fundamental freedoms, human rights, and gender equality.

See Also: Former Federal Judge Says Supreme Court ‘Dangerously Betrayed’ By Allowing Trump On Ballot: ‘Rendered That Safety Net A Dead Letter’

Despite the criticism, the EU will provide assistance to Egypt to strengthen its borders, particularly with Libya, a major transit point for migrants. The deal comes amid concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could force hundreds of thousands of people to cross into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt reports a migrant population of 9 million, with approximately 480,000 registered as refugees and asylum-seekers by the UN refugee agency. Among these migrants, many have launched their own businesses, while others contribute to the large informal economy as street vendors and house cleaners.

Why It Matters: The EU’s aid package to Egypt is part of a broader trend of international aid being used to address migration challenges. In February, the EU agreed to a $54 billion aid package for Ukraine, despite resistance from Hungary. This aid was intended to support Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war.

Migration has been a major issue globally, with concerns about terrorists using fake IDs to enter the U.S. and allegations of a conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. through immigration policies.

The EU’s decision to provide aid to Egypt despite human rights concerns raises questions about the balance between addressing migration challenges and promoting human rights. This is a debate that has also been playing out in the U.S., with Elon Musk advocating for expedited legal immigration while expressing concerns about unvetted immigrants.

Read Next: ‘Don’t Be Afraid’: Top Crypto Analyst Shares His Plan To Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Other Altcoins For Potential 5X Gains Post Correction

Photo by Shuttershock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.