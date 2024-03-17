Rep. Nancy Mace Remains Defiant In Her Support For Donald Trump During Interview With Bill Maher — Even After Certifying 2020 Election Results

Loading... Loading...

During a fiery exchange on "Real Time with Bill Maher" last Friday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) engaged in a contentious discussion with Bill Maher regarding her support for former President Donald Trump.

Mace emphasized that her recent alignment with Trump stemmed mainly from her dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and his policies.

"It's been that bad. I had an independent voter call me two mornings ago early in the morning and he said, 'I voted for Trump in 16 but I did not vote for president in 20. I didn't like the options.' And then he says to me, 'We can't have four more years of Joe Biden.' And I think there are a lot of people out there that would agree. And he cited the endless wars that are going on right now that didn't happen under Trump," Mace told Maher.

She added, "We had Russia invading Ukraine. We have Biden giving billions of dollars to Iran to fund terrorism around the world. All these things — we have inflation, we have over 8 million illegal immigrants who have come across the southern border."

The South Carolina representative has been generating significant attention as a potential vice-presidential candidate alongside Trump for the 2024 election.

Still, she also reaffirmed her decision to certify the 2020 election results, contrasting her actions with those of other Republicans who have questioned the election's integrity.

"Let me ask that of you," Maher asked Mace. "If you were the vice president on January 6th, would you have done what Mike Pence did that made Trump so angry?"

"I certified the Electoral College in every single state," Mace responded. "I mean, that was the right thing to do, the constitutional thing to do. And I would do it again, 100 percent."

"That's great," Maher replied.

Throughout the conversation, Mace underscored the importance of appealing to independent-minded voters for Republican success in the upcoming elections. She argued that her district's significant independent voter base is crucial for securing a win in November.

Mace also revisited her initial criticism of Trump following the Jan. 6 riot, juxtaposing it with her current endorsement of the former president. She highlighted several issues under the Biden administration, including ongoing conflicts, financial aid to Iran, inflation and immigration concerns, as key factors influencing her support for Trump.

