Tesla Exec Reacts As Car Enthusiast Expresses Dismay Over Higher Costs At Shell Charging Stations Compared To EV Giant's Superchargers

Tesla Inc TSLA executive Drew Baglino on Friday listed the normalization of EV charging prices as one of the benefits of the EV giant opening its supercharging network to rival players.

What Happened: An X user on Thursday shared their bill from charging at a Shell charging station in Katy, Texas. The 18 minute-charging costs the driver $33.4 before taxes, taking the price per kWh of energy used to about $0.79. This, a Tesla enthusiast noted, is way above the $0.42 charged by Tesla for rival EV makers to charge at its supercharger within the same town.

“I will be EXCEEDINGLY happy when Rivian drivers can use Tesla-owned Superchargers and never have to give you (Shell) money again. Keep it up and you are doomed,” the user wrote.

Tesla’s Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Baglino responded to the user on Friday to note that the normalization of charging prizes is another side benefit of Tesla opening its supercharging network to rival EV makers, in addition to increasing consumer access to EV charging infrastructure.

“Competition benefits the consumer – prices should normalize, improving EV affordability,” Baglino wrote.

Shell did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment on its charging pricing.

Why It Matters: Tesla opened its supercharger network in the U.S. to Ford in February. While initially charging on the network will require an adapter provided by Ford, they would no longer be needed once Ford vehicles integrate Tesla’s charging standard.

New and existing customers of Ford EVs can get a fast-charging adapter at no cost through June 30, 2024, to charge on Tesla superchargers. The adapter will cost $230 after the offer expires.

Tesla superchargers, the EV giant says, make up three out of every four fast chargers in the geography. However, not all superchargers can be accessed by other vehicle drivers. There are also Tesla-only superchargers reserved purely for the company’s vehicles.

Rival EV makers Rivian Automotive, General Motors, Volvo Car, and Polestar Automotive will also gain access to the EV giant's supercharging network starting in spring.

Photo via Shutterstock