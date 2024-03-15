Russian Opposition Calls For Protest During Presidential Election To Honor Dead Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny's Legacy

Loading... Loading...

In a symbolic move to demonstrate their opposition to President Vladimir Putin, the Russian opposition is calling for a protest during the upcoming presidential election. The protest, scheduled for Sunday, is in honor of the late Alexei Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic.

What Happened: The opposition is urging anti-Putin voters to gather at their local polling stations at noon on Sunday and express their dissent through their votes, reported Reuters. The suggested actions include spoiling the ballot paper, writing “Alexei Navalny” on the voting slip, or voting for one of the three candidates standing against Putin, despite being considered Kremlin “puppets”.

Even the most outspoken critics of the Kremlin do not believe that the planned action, which authorities have categorically labeled as illegal, will have any impact on the inevitable landslide victory that Putin is expected to secure in the March 15-17 presidential election, according to the report.

Navalny had endorsed this plan before his death, and it has been referred to as his “political testament” by the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper. The Kremlin has already labeled this action as illegal, but the opposition believes it will boost morale and demonstrate to the world that not all Russians support Putin.

Despite the Kremlin’s warnings and the potential legal consequences, the opposition sees this protest as a way to show solidarity and to challenge the narrative of overwhelming public support for Putin. However, the opposition is also aware of the risks involved, including potential low turnout and a dent in their credibility.

“He (Putin) will point to his 80 or 90% but it will be possible to explain in very simple language to anyone in the world – look at the photographs, look how many people gathered at midday, in spite of all threats and repression, to show they are against Putin. So it’s a very important action,” Ivan Zhdanov, an ally of Navalny, told supporters this month.

Why It Matters: The death of Navalny, a vocal critic of Putin, has been a significant blow to the Russian opposition. His death, which has been attributed to natural causes by a top Russian spy, Sergei Naryshkin, has sparked international outrage and condemnation.

This protest comes at a time of heightened tension between Russia and the West, particularly over the ongoing war in Ukraine. The U.S. has been preparing for a potential Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine, and Putin has threatened nuclear strikes if NATO troops aid Ukraine.

Despite the risks, the Russian opposition’s protest is a bold move that could potentially challenge Putin’s narrative of overwhelming support and demonstrate the resilience of anti-Putin sentiment in Russia.

