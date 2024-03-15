Tesla's Quirky Promo Turns Heads As Cybertruck Parades Glass-Encased Model Y Boasting World's Best-Seller Status

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc has seemingly rolled out its stainless steel Cybertruck to market its other offerings, including its best-selling model, the Model Y SUV.

What Happened: Pictures shared on a public Facebook group show the Cybertruck pulling a trailer with a glass box. Within the glass box is a white Model Y, and on the box are the words, “The best-selling car in the world is made in America.” The pictures were reportedly captured by Delray Beach in Florida.

“Interesting way to promote,” the Facebook user who shared the pictures wrote.

One of the Cybertruck’s most touted features is its towing capacity. According to Tesla, the vehicle can tow 11,000 pounds. The Model Y, however, has a maximum curb weight of only 1998 kg or about 4,405 pounds.

During Cybertruck’s delivery event in November, Tesla CEO Musk said, “It (Cybertruck) can tow a Porsche 911 across the 1/4 mile faster than the Porsche 911 can go by itself."

Tesla is seemingly selling both the Model Y and the Cybertruck together in Florida.

Tesla On Advertising: During Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call in January, a company representative acknowledged lack of awareness as an issue impacting EV adoption but added that the company will not be spending too much advertising.

"Because we understand the importance of increasing awareness, but at the same token, we don't want to spend a lot of money on just creating awareness," CFO Vaibhav Taneja said.

Company CEO Elon Musk chipped into the conversation to note that there are certain geographies, such as Japan, where the company has a low market share. The company needs to put up superchargers and service centers while also ensuring that the product works well.

"…we definitely need to increase awareness in countries and regions where there is, yeah, not that much awareness," the CEO said.

As per data from Cox Automotive, the state of Florida had EVs accounting for less than 7.4% of retail sales, or lower than the national average, last year. However, states like California, New Jersey, and Washington saw EVs account for over 10% of their retail sales. In California, it was a whopping 21.1%.

